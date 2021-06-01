Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.00 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

