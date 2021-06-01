Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $301.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $296.00 to $301.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.91. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

