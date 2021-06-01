The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.16.

NYSE:GPS opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 over the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

