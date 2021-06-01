Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

CMCO opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

