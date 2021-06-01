Critical Comparison: Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -32.98% -20.40% -18.00% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dawson Geophysical and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $86.10 million 0.65 -$13.20 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 4.01 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

