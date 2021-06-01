Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXSPF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Dexus has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

