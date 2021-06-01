Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXSPF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Dexus has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.
