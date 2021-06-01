WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on WeCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WeCommerce stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. WeCommerce has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

