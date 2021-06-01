Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of BQ stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million and a PE ratio of -24.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Boqii has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Boqii by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 114,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boqii by 193.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth $167,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

