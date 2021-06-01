Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE GCO opened at $55.00 on Monday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Genesco by 6.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.