UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce $454.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.09 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $221.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $776,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

