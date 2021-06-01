Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $259.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

