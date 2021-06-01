Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.90

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.90 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.86). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,546,241 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The company has a market capitalization of £233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

