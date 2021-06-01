Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUBCY stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.09. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.63%.

SUBCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

