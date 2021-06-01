Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.26. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.