Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THLEF opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

