Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
THLEF opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
