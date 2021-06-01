The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated a na rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.40.

TSE:TD opened at C$86.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$158.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

