Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$150.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at C$140.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$143.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.