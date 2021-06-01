Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VHI stock opened at C$3.60 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.0506154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

