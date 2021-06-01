BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EnerSys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.