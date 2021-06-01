Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-induced disruptions are weighing on Golar LNG. Notably, operating revenues declined 2.3% year over year in 2020 due to closure of a shipyard where Golar Tundra was being dry-docked, and reduction in fleet utilization, thanks to coronavirus. Despite improving, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) demand continues to be hurt by coronavirus-led woes. Decline in TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) earnings is also concerning. Further, Golar LNG’s weak liquidity position is worrisome. The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $226 million, way below its current debt of $1,355 million, implying that it does not have sufficient cash to meet current debt obligations. However, Golar LNG is being aided by improved shipping performance. The shipping segment is benefiting from strong LNG freight rates and higher demand.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

