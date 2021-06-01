Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €675.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €699.82 ($823.32).

KER stock opened at €748.30 ($880.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €680.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €598.93. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

