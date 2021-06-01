Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) vs. PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Head to Head Survey

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telekom Austria and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 PLDT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.49% 13.98% 4.71% PLDT 13.02% 24.18% 5.01%

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.08 $443.69 million $1.32 12.77 PLDT $3.75 billion 1.59 $490.54 million $2.59 10.64

PLDT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telekom Austria. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Telekom Austria pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PLDT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PLDT beats Telekom Austria on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

