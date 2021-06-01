FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $11.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

