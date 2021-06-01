Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $354.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $354.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.90.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.48. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.