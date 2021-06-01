Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $354.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $354.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.90.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.48. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
