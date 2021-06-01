$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 120.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

