National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.70.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$32.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.92. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

