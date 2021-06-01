Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.42.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 in the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

