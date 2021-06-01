Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

