Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.