Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.46 ($6.42) and traded as high as €6.75 ($7.94). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.62 ($7.79), with a volume of 3,965,418 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.46.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.