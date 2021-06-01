Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

