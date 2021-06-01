CIBC Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of CM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

