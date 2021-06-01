IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Update

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMXCF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. IMAX China has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

