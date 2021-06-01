Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Rises By 27.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. NI has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NI by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NI by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

