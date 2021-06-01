Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Rises By 27.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. NI has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.24.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.