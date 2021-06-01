Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.22.

ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

