Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 27,010 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £162.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.29.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

