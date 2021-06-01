Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.79

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.79 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.38). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,492,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £193.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.79.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

