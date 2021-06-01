Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

