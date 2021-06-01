CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

