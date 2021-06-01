Barclays Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $310.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

