EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.08 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

