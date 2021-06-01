Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.28 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $502.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.62 and a 200-day moving average of $519.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

