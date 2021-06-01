Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

