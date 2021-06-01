LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

