Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. SGS has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

