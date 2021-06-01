Acumen Capital Increases Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$9.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Waterloo Brewing stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
