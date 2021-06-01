Raymond James Boosts BioSyent (CVE:RX) Price Target to C$7.50

BioSyent (CVE:RX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of BioSyent from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

CVE:RX opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.48. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSyent will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

