Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The firm has a market cap of C$20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.