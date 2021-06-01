Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.92 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

