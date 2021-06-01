Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $140.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. HEICO has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

